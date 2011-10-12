BRIEF-Agile Group announces January pre-sales value
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 12 The sovereign debt of banks is likely to be marked down to its market value in an ongoing assessment of bank strength by the European Banking Authority, an EU source said on Wednesday.
The banking authority is also likely to apply a hurdle of a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent when deciding whether banks need more capital, the source said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, writing by John O'Donnell)
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* January 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was RMB2.064 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First month of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.414 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: