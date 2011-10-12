BRUSSELS Oct 12 The sovereign debt of banks is likely to be marked down to its market value in an ongoing assessment of bank strength by the European Banking Authority, an EU source said on Wednesday.

The banking authority is also likely to apply a hurdle of a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent when deciding whether banks need more capital, the source said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, writing by John O'Donnell)