LONDON, April 16 Supervisors should have
discretion when it comes to deciding if a bank must isolate
trading activities under planned European Union rules, a senior
EU lawmaker said on Thursday.
EU member states and the European Parliament are
scrutinising a law on reining in risks from trading derivatives,
stocks and bonds at banks to apply lessons from the 2007-09
financial crisis.
Gunnar Hoekmark, the Swedish centre-right lawmaker steering
the measure through parliament, said there is now "clear
support" among lawmakers to give supervisors leeway to decide if
a bank should separate out trading.
The original draft proposed fixed thresholds, above which
trading should be ring fenced in a separate legal entity.
"The question is whether this majority (among lawmakers) is
thin or broad, but I hope it will be a broad one," Hoekmark told
Reuters.
"It's critical that we facilitate for investors, for the
capital markets union, and not create new fragmentation in
market liquidity," Hoekmark added.
This marks a shift in parliament towards what some member
states want in terms of supervisors having the final say on any
structural changes at banks.
There is a concern at the European Central Bank and among
other policymakers that requiring separation of trading simply
because it reaches a monetary threshold could damage
market-making.
"The supervisor needs to have some margin of manoeuvre,
nothing should be fully automatic whatever criteria is used, as
it's better for when it comes to financing our economies,"
Daniele Nouy, the ECB's top banking supervisor, told the
parliament this month.
Some countries like France and Germany don't want to
overburden their universal banks like Societe Generale
or Deutsche Bank, who have retail and investment
banking all under one roof.
The original draft law also proposes banning proprietary
trading or when banks trade with their own money, rather than on
behalf of clients.
EU president Latvia, which is trying to find common ground
among member states first before negotiating a final text with
parliament, has proposed ditching the ban, fearing the
difficulty of separating prop trading from market making.
But Hoekmark said if it means having broader backing in
parliament for its negotiating position with member states, he
would stick with the proposed ban, meaning a compromise of some
sort is likely.
Parliament's economic affairs committee is due to vote on
the draft law in late May.
