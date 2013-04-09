VIENNA, April 9 Austrian law does not let the
country share personal information about bank depositors with
other states, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday,
taking a hard line in a row with the European Union over banking
secrecy.
"In our constitution, privacy and data protection get very
high priority. That really does not fit with an automatic
exchange" of depositor data, she told reporters ahead of a
cabinet meeting.
The European Commission warned Austria on Monday that its
banking secrecy regime would leave it in a "lonely and
unsustainable position" if it did not follow the same rules as
other countries in sharing information on foreign depositors.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, a Social Democrat, has
said he was open for talks on the subject, but Fekter and other
members of the conservative People's Party have insisted Austria
cannot abandon the country's centuries-old tradition of keeping
bank accounts private.
