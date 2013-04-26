VIENNA, April 26 The leaders of Austria's government coalition parties laid out priorities on Friday for talks with European Union partners on easing bank secrecy to catch cross-border tax cheats, and Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she backed them as well.

The centrist coalition said Austria wanted the exchange of bank account data at least to follow OECD guidelines, said EU negotiations with other countries had to cover private trusts, and said bilateral tax deals it has struck with Switzerland and Liechtenstein had to get special consideration.

Fekter, who had taken a harder line in defence of Austrian banking secrecy, said she supported the joint position.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)