VIENNA, April 11 Britain and the United States
must do more to shed light on offshore financial centres in
their own back yards in return for information on cross-border
tax cheats elsewhere, Austria's finance minister said.
With pressure mounting on Austria to abandon its
centuries-old tradition of banking secrecy, Maria Fekter told a
newspaper she favoured talks on information-sharing with the
United States and European Union, "but these cannot be a one-way
street".
"(The U.S. states of) Delaware and Nevada are tax havens and
money-laundering havens that have to be laid bare just as much,"
Fekter told Die Presse in an interview published on Thursday.
"We also want the chances to be a money-laundering and tax
haven in Great Britain to be addressed," she added, noting that
EU officials had insisted a bailout of Cyprus include banning
anonymous directorships of companies and trusts.
"What we demand of Cyprus, a small island, we also demand of
the (United) Kingdom," Fekter, a conservative member of
Austria's governing coalition, said.
Luxembourg, the only other EU country that had refused to
swap personal data on savers in its banks, said on Wednesday it
would so by 2015, heaping pressure on Vienna to follow suit.
Chancellor Werner Faymann, a Social Democrat, said this week
that Austria was ready to negotiate with Brussels as long as
bank secrecy remained intact for Austrian citizens.
But his conservative junior coalition partners - including
Conservative party leader and Deputy Chancellor Michael
Spindelegger in comments also published by newspapers on
Thursday - have taken a harder line.
In a separate interview with Kurier, Fekter attacked tax
practices in other territories linked to Britain that are major
offshore financial centres.
"We want a trust registry for the Channel Islands, but also
for countries where British law applies such as the Cayman
Islands, Virgin Islands or Gibraltar," she said. "These are all
areas that are havens for tax refugees."
The European Commission warned Austria on Monday that its
banking secrecy would put it in a "lonely and unsustainable
position" if it did not adopt the same rules as other countries
in sharing data on foreign depositors.
The United States is also after citizens that stash wealth
abroad, and is set to start talks with Austria soon.
EU officials have threatened to sue Austria if it gives the
United States information about its citizens' bank accounts here
but refused to do the same for other EU members.
Austria now withholds tax on EU citizens' interest income
and sends the money anonymously to their home countries.
Austrian bankers have played down the potential impact of
sharing information on foreign depositors.
Austrian banks, the leading lenders in emerging Europe, at
times use banking secrecy as a marketing tool, noting that only
a constitutional amendment could end the centuries-old practice.
But foreign deposits play a relatively modest role. Central
bank data show other EU citizens have around 35 billion euros
($45.80 billion) in banks here, a tenth of overall deposits. In
all foreigners have around 53 billion euros in Austrian banks.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)