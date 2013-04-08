BRUSSELS, April 8 The European Commission
welcomed what it called Luxembourg's openness to automatic
exchange of information about bank accounts in the country,
warning that Austria would find itself in an "unsustainable"
position if it did not follow its example.
"I very much welcome Luxembourg's new openness to automatic
exchange of information, even if it is long overdue," Algirdas
Semeta, the European commissioner in charge of tax policy, said
in a statement to Reuters.
"The spotlight is now on Austria. If it continues to resist
this inevitable progress towards greater transparency, it will
find itself in a lonely and quite unsustainable position."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)