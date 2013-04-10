VIENNA, April 10 There would be scant impact on
Raiffeisen Bank International should Austria loosen
banking secrecy rules to share information with other European
Union countries, Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said.
He told a news conference he could not speak for the entire
Raiffeisen group, but said: "From RBI's business perspective I
see no adverse impact at all" if Austria shared information
about interest income on Austrian accounts held by citizens from
other EU states.
Austria said on Tuesday it would join Luxembourg for talks
with the European Union on how to crack down on cross-border tax
cheats, signalling an easing of Vienna's hardline stance on
coveted bank secrecy.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)