BRUSSELS Oct 20 Enforcing a separation between retail banking and higher-risk investment banking needs to be seriously considered, the European Union's top financial regulation official said on Thursday.

Asked whether splitting the operations, so that retail deposits were not leveraged to finance investment banking, would help curtail future financial crises, Barnier replied:

"This is a subject that we need to examine very seriously, without improvising in any way," Barnier told reporters. "I am personally in favour of such a separation." (Reporting by Julien Toyer, writing by Luke Baker)