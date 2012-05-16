LONDON May 16 The EU's Internal Market
Commissioner Michel Barnier outlined on Wednesday new plans
empowering shareholders in Europe's listed companies and
investors in the continent's banks, according to the Financial
Times.
Plans being drawn up by senior EU officials intend to give
shareholders a binding vote and give those who invest in banks
powers to set a cap on bonus levels.
The French commissioner discussed his final governance
reform plans, which will be unveiled this autumn once approved
by fellow EU Commissioners, in an interview with the Financial
Times.
Barnier also gave his response to pay rebellions that have
rattled executives at Barclays and Citigroup.
"I like that expression - the shareholder spring - or even a
regulation spring, a rule-making spring," he is quoted as
saying.
"I'm very attentive to this movement which I see as very
positive. It corresponds with what I've been doing for the last
two years. We need to put responsibility and transparency
everywhere," Barnier said.
Under Barnier's proposal for banks, shareholders must vote
to set a maximum ratio of bonus to salary, as well as a ratio of
the pay of the lowest to the highest earners, the FT said.
He has yet to decide, however, whether to propose that votes
on company pay policies should be backed by more than a 50
percent majority.
