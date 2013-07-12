LONDON, July 12 The European Union's financial services chief said on Friday he will propose a draft law in October to manage risks better in the bloc's 8,300 banks.

Michel Barnier, during a visit to London, said the draft law will be in tune with the Liikannen Report earlier this year on possible steps to curb risks at big banks.

Barnier said the draft law would also remain "coherent" with steps already being planned by France and Germany.