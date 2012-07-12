BRUSSELS, July 12 Europe needs a central finance minister answerable to national parliaments and EU lawmakers to pave the way for closer integration, a top EU official said on Thursday.

The bloc should also merge the posts of the head of the EU's executive, the European Commission, and that of the President of the European Council, who hosts leaders' meetings, said Michel Barnier, the EU commissioner responsible for the single market and regulation.

The call comes as the 17 states using the euro seek to forge closer bonds to reassure investors about the currency's future.

But while this drive is set to give the European Commission wider powers to monitor euro zone state spending, countries remain protective of their national sovereignty and would resist such a centralisation of power.

"My conviction is that we should have an EU finance minister, subject to strong democratic control from the European Parliament and national parliaments," Barnier said in the text of a speech delivered in Washington.

Barnier's suggestions are designed to address criticism that integration in Europe, including the drive for closer economic ties in the euro zone, comes at the cost of citizens being able to determine how the bloc is run.

In a document prepared ahead of last month's summit of euro zone leaders, officials mapped out a strategy for deeper fiscal union that envisages a treasury for the single currency.

"At some point in the future, I also believe that we should combine the role of the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council," he said.

Barnier has previously suggested that the role, which he has termed the President of the European Union, could be initially appointed by an assembly of national parliaments and the European Parliament and later be directly elected by citizens.

The European Commission is the executive arm of the EU. Neither its commissioners nor its president, Jose Manuel Barroso, are elected. It has wide powers, such as drafting law.

The President of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, is also not elected. He is influential as he chairs meetings of leaders and brokers compromise between countries on policy. (Reporting By John O'Donnell. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)