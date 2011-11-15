STRASBOURG Nov 15 The European Commission will postpone a proposal that the credit rating of a country can be suspended, the European commissioner in charge of regulation said on Tuesday.

Michel Barnier had previously suggested that the rating of a country under a programme of financial assistance could be suspended. The idea had been criticised by investors and rating agencies.

"There is something that I suggested we postpone and this is the measure on the temporary suspension of the rating of sovereign debt in certain cases," Barnier told journalists at a press conference.

In late October, Barnier had said that the European Union's executive may ask for powers to censor credit ratings for countries in crisis, describing a ban as one way of stopping fallout from "ill-thought-out" ratings. (Writing By John O'Donnell)