STRASBOURG Nov 15 The European Commission
will postpone a proposal that the credit rating of a country can
be suspended, the European commissioner in charge of regulation
said on Tuesday.
Michel Barnier had previously suggested that the rating of a
country under a programme of financial assistance could be
suspended. The idea had been criticised by investors and rating
agencies.
"There is something that I suggested we postpone and this is
the measure on the temporary suspension of the rating of
sovereign debt in certain cases," Barnier told journalists at a
press conference.
In late October, Barnier had said that the European Union's
executive may ask for powers to censor credit ratings for
countries in crisis, describing a ban as one way of stopping
fallout from "ill-thought-out" ratings.
(Writing By John O'Donnell)