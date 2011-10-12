BRIEF-Finland's Sampo wants half of board seats in Topdanmark
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
BRUSSELS Oct 12 Europe's banks need to be strengthened urgently in order to win back confidence, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday.
"For confidence to return we need to fix the sovereign debt problem," Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told lawmakers in the European Parliament.
"We must therefore urgently strengthen the banks, because, in fact, those two issues -- the sovereign contagion and the banks -- are now, whether we like it or not, linked," he said. "This must be coordinated through the member states, the European Banking Authority, the ECB and the Commission."
Barroso also said the European Commission would make a proposal on common euro zone bonds by the end of the year. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
WARSAW, Feb 10 Polish borrowers seeking compensation for being sold expensive Swiss franc-denominated mortgages should not expect the government to impose a settlement on the banks but take their individual claims to court instead, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling party, said on Friday.
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: