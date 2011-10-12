BRUSSELS Oct 12 Europe's banks need to be strengthened urgently in order to win back confidence, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"For confidence to return we need to fix the sovereign debt problem," Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

"We must therefore urgently strengthen the banks, because, in fact, those two issues -- the sovereign contagion and the banks -- are now, whether we like it or not, linked," he said. "This must be coordinated through the member states, the European Banking Authority, the ECB and the Commission."

Barroso also said the European Commission would make a proposal on common euro zone bonds by the end of the year. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)