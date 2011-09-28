German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
STRASBOURG, France Sep 28 For highlights of European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's State of the Union speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, click on (Editing by Rex Merrifield)
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid demand at an auction of inflation-linked 10-year bonds, as investors continued to puzzle over the Bank of Japan's stance on JGB purchases.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.