SYDNEY, Sept 6 The euro remains an important,
stable and credible currency, and European leaders are
determined to support the financial stability of the euro-zone,
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Tuesday.
Barroso was speaking at the Australian National University
in Canberra a day after the euro-zone debt crisis again shook
global markets, reigniting fears that Europe was sliding back
into recession and creating a fresh banking crisis.
"A lot has been done and we are in the process of completing
a very complex architecture. I can tell you very honestly I
believe there is a strong determination of the leaders of the
euro zone and the members states to support the financial
stability of the euro zone and the euro," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich)