BRUSSELS Oct 12 European leaders need to agree on decisive action on Greece and a coordinated approach to strengthen Europe's banks when they meet on Oct. 23, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso announced what he called a roadmap to restore confidence in the euro area and the wider European Union, flagging the need for action on Greece, completion of euro zone intervention powers, a coordinated approach to strengthening Europe's banks, speeding up growth policies and building better economic governance.

"Confidence can be restored through an immediate deployment of all the elements needed to solve the crisis. Only in this way we will be able to convince our citizens, our global partners and the markets that we have the solutions that measure up to the challenges all economies are facing," Barroso said in a statement outlining the Commission's proposals. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)