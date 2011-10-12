* Barroso urges early introduction of permanent rescue fund
* Says must also maximise firepower of existing EFSF fund
* Pushes for banks to come clean on sovereign debt risk
* Urges extra powers for Brussels over national budgets
(Adds context, Barroso plan details)
By John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 Europe needs to take decisive
action on Greece, the head of the EU's executive said on
Wednesday, outlining a broad plan to contain the crisis
threatening the euro as officials said banks faced heavier
losses on their holdings of Greek debt.
The warning, delivered by Jose Manuel Barroso, President of
the European Commission, is intended to galvanise France and
Germany, the bloc's main powers, into action when they meet on
Oct. 23 under international pressure to limit the damage the
debt crisis risks inflicting on the world economy.
"Doubts and uncertainties over Greece's future jeopardise
stability in the entire euro area and beyond," said Barroso.
"The time has come to remove these doubts."
The head of the EU's executive outlined a five-point
proposal to tackle the economic crisis, spanning higher capital
hurdles for banks and extra powers for the Commission to
intervene in national budget setting.
Although he has no power to introduce such measures himself,
his view is influential and keeps pressure on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy who have
promised a deal to stabilise the euro zone this month.
A key part of that plan will be to strengthen banks against
losses on Greek loans. Officials said on Wednesday that
countries will ask banks to accept losses of up to 50 percent --
far more than the 21 percent proposed in July.
But Europe's banks need protection, in the form of extra
capital, from the fallout of such a move.
Central to Barroso's proposal, which needs the backing of EU
member states, is the early introduction of the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) to replace the temporary EFSF bailout
scheme by mid-2012 -- an idea originally put forward by Germany.
The 500 billion euro ($690 billion) permanent fund would
have a solid base of paid-in capital and power to intervene on
markets to help struggling states.
It would also introduce the first European framework for
coping with countries that default on their debt, a step some
investors worry could herald even steeper losses.
"Despite assurances... to support countries under programmes
and... that private sector involvement would be strictly limited
to Greece, contagion has not been contained," Barroso said.
"To put a stop to the threat... we must strengthen
firewalls. We must have credible stronger instruments," said the
head of the EU executive. "We must accelerate the introduction
of the ESM."
Barroso also pushed for bolstering the strength of the
current European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a vehicle
borrowing money with the backing of euro zone guarantees and
lending it on to struggling countries such as Ireland.
"The EFSF must be more than a firewall, it must have real
firepower. We must maximise its capacity."
BANKS PLAN
Barroso said there should be a coordinated approach to
strengthen Europe's banks, subjecting them to a higher capital
hurdle and taking full account of exposure to sovereign debt --
a tacit acknowledgement that steeper losses are possible.
Governments should help weak banks if investors cannot be
found, Barroso said. If states are not able to step in, banks
could get assistance from the EFSF bailout scheme, he said.
Steeper losses for bondholders and the connected question of
recapitalising lenders put France in particular in an
uncomfortable position.
French banks have lent the most to Greek consumers and
companies -- almost 42 billion euros of loans were outstanding
in March, according to the Bank for International Settlements,
which tracks international lending -- and a further 13 billion
euros to the Greek public sector.
German banks have total exposure less than half that of
their French counterparts.
Barroso's proposals also called for extra powers for the
European Commission and for the European Council -- the body
that hosts meetings of EU ministers -- to intervene in the
preparation of national budgets and monitor their execution.
