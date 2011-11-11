(Adds quotes, Italy, Greece)
LISBON Nov 11 No-one in Europe is
suggesting a break-up of the euro zone or the European Union,
and the solution for the region's sovereign debt woes is greater
integration, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
said on Friday.
"The solution is not to divide Europe, it is to bring it
closer together," Barroso told reporters in Lisbon. "Nobody is
suggesting fragmentation."
Reuters reported on Wednesday that German and French
officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the
European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated
and potentially smaller euro zone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of a
smaller euro zone on Thursday.
Barroso said that all member states should stick to their
responsibilities, be it in giving assistance to weaker countries
or meeting targets for budget consolidation assumed by the more
vulnerable states.
"Countries that do their part in terms of (consolidation)
efforts will keep getting support," he said.
Asked if he was confident that Italy would soon have a new
government, Barroso said he was confident. "I am very hopeful
that Italy will sort out this situation soon. Recent news we
have been receiving go in that direction," he said.
He said he expected the new government in Greece, whose
severe debt crisis and political chaos have threatened to force
Athens out of the euro zone, will do everything it has promised
to fulfill the terms of a 130 billion euro bailout plan agreed
with European partners in October.
In Athens, Greece's prime minister-designate Lucas Papademos
was set to name a new crisis cabinet to calm the political
turmoil that has roiled markets.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Catherine Evans)