SYDNEY, Sept 6 The European Union is working on
adopting a convincing, longer-term approach to tackling problems
relating to national budgets and euro-zone governance, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday.
"We are moving toward convincing medium & long-term
approaches to both national budgets and eurozone governance,
(with) the full impact of this progress becoming apparent over
the next three years," Barroso said in a speech to academics and
diplomats at the Australian National University in Canberra.
The euro-zone debt crisis shook global markets across Europe
on Monday, reigniting fears that Europe was sliding back into
recession and creating a fresh banking crisis.
