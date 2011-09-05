SYDNEY, Sept 6 The European Union is working on adopting a convincing, longer-term approach to tackling problems relating to national budgets and euro-zone governance, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday.

"We are moving toward convincing medium & long-term approaches to both national budgets and eurozone governance, (with) the full impact of this progress becoming apparent over the next three years," Barroso said in a speech to academics and diplomats at the Australian National University in Canberra.

The euro-zone debt crisis shook global markets across Europe on Monday, reigniting fears that Europe was sliding back into recession and creating a fresh banking crisis.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich)