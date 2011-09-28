(Repeats without any changes to text)

STRASBOURG, France Sep 28 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday the euro zone could issue jointly underwritten bonds once there was deeper economic integration among the 17 countries in the bloc.

"Once the euro area is fully equipped with the instruments necessary to ensure both integration and discipline, the issuance of joint debt will be seen as a natural and advantageous step for all," he said in his annual State of the Union speech to the European Parliament.

Barroso said the bonds should be designed in such a way that they reward those who meet their fiscal targets, and deter those who do not meet their targets, and referred to them as "stability bonds".

"As I already announced to this house, the Commission will present options for such 'stability bonds' in the coming weeks. Some of these options can be implemented within the current (EU) treaty, whereas fully fledged 'euro bonds' would require treaty change," he said.

The Commission president added that further changes to the EU's governing treaty may be required to get around the obstacle of unanimous approval of decisions, which frequently slows down the decision-making process, making it hard for policymakers to tackle urgent, rapidly moving crises such as the debt crisis. (Reporting by Luke Baker; Editing by Rex Merrifield)