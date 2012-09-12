STRASBOURG, France, Sept 12 The European Union
must integrate into a democratic federation and change its
treaty to fully develop the euro zone's monetary union, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
"We will need to move towards a federation of nation states.
This is our political horizon," Barroso said in a state of the
union speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"Creating this federation of nation states will ultimately
require a new treaty," he said.
In calling for changes to the EU's Lisbon Treaty, Barroso
and other European leaders including German Chancellor Angela
Merkel argue that big reforms are necessary if there is to be
more rapid integration and greater stability in the euro zone.
"A deep and genuine economic and monetary union can be
started under the current treaties, but can only be completed
with a new treaty," Barroso said.