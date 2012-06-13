By Ilona Wissenbach and Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, June 13
BRUSSELS, June 13 A decision on whether to clear
German lender BayernLB's billion euro bailout is
likely to be further delayed after new problems cropped up
during talks on its restructuring, the European Union's
competition chief said on Wednesday.
German authorities have been haggling with the European
Commission since the EU watchdog rejected a 2009 revamp plan for
BayernLB.
"In the last couple of weeks, I received some information
from our case team that new difficulties arose and we need to
deal with this," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
told Reuters in an interview.
"I don't dare to put a final date on these negotiations," he
said.
BayernLB ran into difficulties in 2008 after risky
investments turned sour in the financial crisis, forcing its
owner the state of Bavaria to inject 10 billion euros in fresh
capital. It is the last of the bailed-out German savings banks
being examined by the Commission.
The Commission can force companies to repay state aid if
this is found to have breached rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)