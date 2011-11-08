(Repeats item with no changes to text)
BRUSSELS Nov 8 EU antitrust regulators raided
several companies in the bearings sector in a number of EU
countries on Tuesday on suspicion that they may have breached EU
rules, the European Commission said.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and
restrictive business practices," it said in a statement.
In line with its usual policy, it did not identify the
companies, which make bearings for the automobile and industrial
sectors.
Earlier Swedish bearings company SKF (SKFb.ST) said
Commission representatives had visited its facilities in
Gothenburg, Sweden, and Schweinfurt, Germany, to gather
information about possible anticompetitive behaviour.
