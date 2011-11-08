(Repeats item with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS Nov 8 EU antitrust regulators raided several companies in the bearings sector in a number of EU countries on Tuesday on suspicion that they may have breached EU rules, the European Commission said.

"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," it said in a statement.

In line with its usual policy, it did not identify the companies, which make bearings for the automobile and industrial sectors.

Earlier Swedish bearings company SKF (SKFb.ST) said Commission representatives had visited its facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Schweinfurt, Germany, to gather information about possible anticompetitive behaviour. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)