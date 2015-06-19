(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 19 State-owned Bulgarian Energy
Holding (BEH) has offered concessions in a bid to settle
European Union antitrust charges that it blocks rivals in the
Bulgarian wholesale power market, the European Commission said
on Friday.
Last year, the EU executive accused BEH of preventing
traders from freely re-selling electricity purchased from the
company and that it also imposed territorial curbs on the
traders.
The Commission said such behaviour breached EU antitrust
laws, putting BEH at risk of a fine up to 10 percent of its
revenues if found guilty of wrongdoing.
"To address the Commission's concerns, BEH has offered to
set up an independent power exchange in Bulgaria and to ensure
the liquidity of the day-ahead market on that exchange," the EU
competition authority said.
The Commission said third parties have a month to provide
feedback on BEH's concessions before it decides whether to
accept them. Such a decision would mean no fine for BEH nor a
finding of wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti and Jane
Merriman)