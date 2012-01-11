BRUSSELS Jan 11 Belgium has taken
effective measures to reduce its budget deficit for 2012, the
European Commission said on Wednesday, following its warning
that the country was not on track to meet its target.
"Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and Poland - the other countries
that were at risk of not meeting their deadlines of 2011 or 2012
to correct their excessive deficit - have taken effective
action," the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
Belgium's government agreed on Friday it would freeze 1.3
billion euros ($1.66 billion) in addition to 11.3 billion euros
of savings already planned.
It is aiming to cut its deficit to to 2.8 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012, below the EU limit of 3 percent, from
an estimated 4.2 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)