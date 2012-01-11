BRUSSELS Jan 11 Belgium has taken effective measures to reduce its budget deficit for 2012, the European Commission said on Wednesday, following its warning that the country was not on track to meet its target.

"Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and Poland - the other countries that were at risk of not meeting their deadlines of 2011 or 2012 to correct their excessive deficit - have taken effective action," the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Belgium's government agreed on Friday it would freeze 1.3 billion euros ($1.66 billion) in addition to 11.3 billion euros of savings already planned.

It is aiming to cut its deficit to to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, below the EU limit of 3 percent, from an estimated 4.2 percent last year. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)