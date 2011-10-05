Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
BRUSSELS Oct 5 Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme sees a decision on the future of Franco Belgian bank Dexia within days rather than weeks, he said in a television interview on Wednesday.
Asked when a decision was to be expected, he said: "I think it's more a question of days than weeks." (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.