BRUSSELS Dec 4 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to determine
whether Belgium's system of tax relief for companies related to
research and development was in line with EU state aid rules.
The Commission in 2006 approved a scheme that allowed
Belgium to grant young innovative companies exemption from
paying payroll tax on the salaries of scientific staff.
Belgium had pledged to define the types of research eligible
for such tax breaks, but had failed to do so until 2013, the
Commission said.
The aid granted appeared to have given certain companies an
unfair advantage for seven years, the Commission said.
"At this point in the investigation, Belgium has not
provided sufficient information to dispel the Commission's
doubts," the Commission said in a statement.
Belgium has a vibrant biotechnology sector, which has
expanded in the past decade in part because of tax breaks
covering patent income and research workers' salaries.
A string of such biotech companies, such as Ablynx
, Galapagos and ThromboGenics, are
listed on the Brussels stock exchange.
