* European elections narrow window for decision-making
* Analysts say process could drag on to 2015
BRUSSELS, Aug 6 The European Commission aims to
propose draft legislation in September to strengthen regulation
of financial and commodity benchmarks in hopes of winning
parliamentary agreement early next year and avoiding possible
delay until 2015.
The proposals follow an investigation into the role of
commodity price reporting agencies, notably in oil, and scandals
involving the manipulation of bank interest rate benchmarks.
If they are endorsed in a plenary session of the European
Parliament before the spring, the process can then be continued
by the bloc's member states and the Commission.
But any EU law not endorsed in the first months of 2014
would almost certainly have to wait until 2015 when a new set of
EU officials will have taken office following European
Parliamentary elections in May, 2014.
A further complication is that the mandate of the European
Commissioners will also expire at the end of October, 2014.
"The plan remains to make a proposal in September and reach
first reading agreement during this mandate, which expires next
spring. It's ambitious but possible," a spokeswoman for the
Commission, the European Union's executive, said on Tuesday.
Some analysts say it will be impossible to agree the law
before 2015 in view of the complexity and political sensitivity
of the proposed rules to regulate markets.
Diego Valiante, a research fellow at Brussels-based
thinktank the Centre for European Policy Studies, said a leaked
draft of the proposals went too far in attempting to regulate
end-users.
Also, their impact would extend beyond the European Union,
meaning debate could be heated and involve other nations.
"The proposal goes well beyond a light-touch approach and
among other things can create significant extra-territorial
effects, especially for commodities price assessments, when it
comes to regulating users of benchmarks," he said.
Price reporting agencies Argus Media and Platts, whose daily
commodities price assessments are used as benchmarks to settle
physical and derivative deals worth billions, have argued
strenuously against the proposed new EU rules.
They say they are very different from the interest rates
market and should be exempt from external oversight.
The European Commission said in May it was investigating
major oil companies over suspected anti-competitive agreements
related to submission of prices to Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill
Group.