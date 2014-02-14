LONDON Feb 14 European Union rules to regulate
financial benchmarks like Libor will probably be delayed for
months, a senior lawmaker said, because a key vote next week is
likely to be postponed.
The European Parliament's economic affairs committee was due
to vote on a draft law on Monday. But centre-left and Green
lawmakers want a study of the costs and benefits of a deal on
the rules that EU politicians put together. Such studies can
take weeks.
"It's 90 percent certain it's going to be postponed on
Monday," said a spokesman for Sharon Bowles, the British Liberal
Democrat who chairs the committee and who helped arrange the
deal on the draft law.
The rules would govern indices and benchmarks like the
London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the credibility of
which is under fire. Several banks have been fined a total of $6
billion so far for rigging Libor, which is used to set interest
rates for products ranging from credit cards to home mortgages.
An impact study would probably mean no vote until autumn.
Parliament goes into recess in April, before elections in May.
Legislative business would then remain largely on hold until a
new European Commission is appointed by November.
The centre-left and Green lawmakers also want a legal
opinion because they object to the key role Bowles has accorded
the EU's securities watchdog, the European Securities and
Markets Authority, in her proposed compromises.
Under the deal put together by Bowles, "critical" and "major
benchmarks" are defined so they encompass Libor. However, ESMA
would determine if hundreds of other market benchmarks, such as
those used in oil, commodity and stock markets, come under the
EU rules.
The source said the impact study and legal opinion could be
a tactic to delay a vote in the hope of getting a stricter set
of rules in the new parliament.
Bowles is not standing at the next election. EU states have
joint say on the rules and have yet to reach a position among
themselves.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Larry King)