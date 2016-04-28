By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 28
rules to avoid further attempts by banks and brokers to rig
currency markets and interest rate benchmarks were approved on
Thursday.
The European Parliament endorsed a law to formally supervise
market benchmarks, like the London Interbank Offered Rate or
Libor, which several banks were fined billions of dollars for
trying to manipulate.
"These indices are important for people with mortgages, but
are also used to establish the price of petrol and the euro
exchange rate and should therefore be fully trustworthy," said
Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, a Dutch liberal member of the European
Parliament who steered the measure through.
The vote rubber-stamped a political deal reached between
parliament and EU states last November on a draft law proposed
by the European Commission.
The rules come into force this year and divide benchmarks
into three categories, with critical benchmarks like Libor
facing the strictest supervision.
Benchmarks are used in stock, bond, currency, oil and
commodities markets as references in contracts like derivatives
and home loans.
All administrators of benchmarks will have to be authorised
by national regulators to ensure that data used to compile the
benchmark is reliable.
The new rules will help to protect investors and consumers
as benchmarks determine the value or performance of investments
and the level of mortgage payments of millions of households in
the EU, the bloc's financial services chief Jonathan Hill said.
"I welcome today's vote in the European Parliament, which
means we now have new rules that will help rebuild confidence in
financial markets in the European Union," Hill said.
The EU has already approved a law making the rigging of
benchmarks a criminal offence.
Britain, where much of the alleged rigging of Libor and
currency markets took place, has introduced rules requiring key
benchmarks to have an independent administrator.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)