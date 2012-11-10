* Commission says initial evidence suggests damaging imports
* Argentina already challenging Spain at WTO over import
barriers
BRUSSELS Nov 10 The European Union has begun
investigating accusations that Argentina and Indonesia are
dumping biodiesel in Europe, undercutting local companies which
face falling output and bankruptcies.
The European Commission said on Saturday there was enough
initial evidence to show import prices were damaging the
industry's viability as Indonesia and Argentina, the world's no.
1 biodiesel exporter, increase their imports and market share.
"It is alleged that the producers ... have benefited from
subsidies granted by the governments of Argentina and
Indonesia," the Commission said in its Official Journal.
The investigation is the latest EU measure to protect its
renewables industry, putting Europe at odds with major trading
partners at a time when trade is one of the few sources of
economic growth for the region struggling with a debt crisis.
Argentina is already challenging Spanish barriers to its
biodiesel imports at the World Trade Organisation, after Madrid
suspected dumping - deliberately selling products for less
abroad than at home or at less than cost.
The European Biodiesel Board, which filed the complaint with
the Commission, says Europe has seen a surge in Argentine and
Indonesian imports, leading to several bankruptcies, forcing
European producers to sell below cost and to cut production.
Imports from the two countries progressively rose from very
low levels in 2008 to a total of around 2.5 million tonnes in
2011, or more than 90 percent of imports into the EU, according
to EU statistics office Eurostat and the biodiesel board.
The board, citing market sources, said Argentine and
Indonesian imports have been sold for between $60 and $110
dollars less than EU biodiesel, while soybean oil had sold for
around $100 a tonne more than imported soybean-based biodiesel.
In 2008, the Commission initiated an anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy investigation against unfair U.S. imports of
biodiesel, which led to the imposition of substantial
anti-dumping duties - as well as making way for Argentine and
Indonesian imports.
Under EU law, the Commission must finish its investigation
within 13 months and can impose provisional anti-dumping duties
within nine months.
