* Provisional duties already in place
* Final duties to be in place from end-November
* Argentina planning to challenge decision at WTO
BRUSSELS, Oct 22 European Union member states
agreed to impose punitive duties on imports of biodiesel from
Argentina and Indonesia, which are accused of selling it into
the bloc at unfairly low prices, according to diplomats.
A majority of the EU members on Tuesday backed the European
Commission's view that producers in the two countries were
dumping - selling at below fair market or cost price.
The European Commission has proposed duties of between 217
and 246 euros ($300-340) per tonne on biodiesel imports from
Argentina and of between 122 to 179 euros a tonne on imports
from Indonesia, figures seen by Reuters showed.
Imports are already subject to provisional tariffs, imposed
in May. The definitive duties, which are slightly higher, should
be in place by the end of November after further procedural
steps.
Argentina is the world's biggest biodiesel exporter, and the
two countries represent 90 percent of EU biodiesel imports.
Their share of the EU market rose to 22 percent in 2011 from 9
percent in 2009.
Biodiesel is mostly made from rapeseed oil in Europe. Palm
oil is favoured in Asia and soybean oil in the Americas.
The companies set to be hit by the duties on exports from
Argentina include agri-businesses Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus Commodities, which face duties of 217 and 239
euros per tonne, respectively.
Argentina is preparing to take the European Union to the
World Trade Organisation to challenge the punitive duties,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Argentina has already launched a WTO challenge against EU
rules for importing biodiesel, and the EU went to the
Geneva-based trade body last December to claim that Argentine
import restrictions are illegal.