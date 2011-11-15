BRUSSELS Nov 15 The European Union's
trade authority plans to start an investigation into whether
U.S. bioethanol exporters are receiving illegal state subsidies
and selling their fuel to Europe at illegally low prices,
diplomats said on Tuesday.
The European Commission investigation could result in import
tariffs as early as next year on hundreds of millions of litres
of the fuel if EU officials were to unearth evidence of unfair
trade practices in the United States.
"The Commission wants an investigation and EU capitals will
not stand in the way, so it will begin this month," said one
diplomat.
Specifically, trade officials will investigate EU industry
allegations that tax credits in the United States allow its
exporters to cut their EU selling price by about 40 percent, the
diplomats said.
They will also investigate EU industry complaints that the
price of U.S. ethanol is 15 to 20 percent lower in Europe than
at home, the diplomats added -- a practice known as dumping that
is illegal under international trade rules.
