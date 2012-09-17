Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 The EU energy and climate commissioners on Monday confirmed they planned to limit crop-based biofuels to 5 percent of total energy consumption and said they were not pushing for biofuels that would compete with food.
"It is wrong to believe that we are pushing food-based biofuels. In our upcoming proposal for new legislation, we do exactly the contrary: we limit them to the current consumption level, that is 5 percent up to 2020," Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard and Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in a joint statement.
Reuters reported last week the European Union would impose a limit on the use of crop-based biofuels. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.