BRUSSELS Jan 22 The European Commission has
proposed an unusual country-wide duty on all U.S. producers of
bioethanol after a 14-month investigation into complaints that
exporters used state subsidies to sell the fuel to Europe at
illegally low prices.
The European Union's executive body proposed definitive
anti-dumping duties of 9.5 percent on all bioethanol coming from
the United States, according to the proposal document seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Since most bioethanol is a component in blended fuel, the
proposal seeks a fixed charge of 62.30 euros per net tonne of
bioethanol present in fuel.
The bloc imports more than one billion litres annually from
the United States, the world's largest producer.
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby; Editing by Anthony Barker)