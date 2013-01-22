* Executive body seeks 9.5 pct duty on all U.S. bioethanol
* Country-wide duty unusual, normally differs by producer
* All EU member states must agree before duty takes effect
(Adds details, context)
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, Jan 22 The European Commission has
proposed an unusual country-wide duty on all U.S. producers of
bioethanol after an investigation into complaints that exporters
used state subsidies to sell the fuel to Europe at illegally low
prices.
The European Union's executive body is seeking definitive
anti-dumping duties of 9.5 percent on all bioethanol coming from
the United States, according to the proposal document seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Since most bioethanol is a component in blended fuel, the
proposal seeks a fixed charge of 62.30 euros per net tonne of
bioethanol present in fuel.
European demand for bioethanol has been buoyed by official
targets made to wean the bloc off fossil fuels and fight climate
change. The bloc imports more than one billion litres annually
from the United States, the world's largest producer.
The EU has been registering imports of American bioethanol
from August in preparation for possible tarrifs. Overall
shipments from the United States to the EU are worth more than
700 million euros ($930 million) a year.
The Commission followed a similar procedure of determining a
duty in a case against blended U.S. biodiesel in 2008, imposing
duties of up to 400 euros per tonne.
But the proposed country-wide nature of the duties is
unusual.
The European Commission usually imposes different
anti-dumping duties on different producers, based on how greatly
they are deemed to undercut the EU market with their pricing, a
so-called injury margin.
FIRST TIME
"It's the first time ever for a market economy country," a
Brussels trade lawyer told Reuters. "If you have a market
economy country like the U.S., I have never seen it before in my
life."
The proposal, made after a 14-month investigation, must be
agreed to by EU member states before the duties can take effect.
A European Commission spokesman could not immediately be
reached for comment.
In the proposal, the Commission said that it needed to base
its data on traders rather than producers, because bioethanol
producers did not know whether their fuel would be shipped to
the EU.
Since it was not possible to trace purchases from traders to
individual producers, the Commission said, it decided to
recommend country-wide duties.
The United States is the world's largest producer of
bioethanol, accounting for nearly two-thirds of annual global
production of 85 billion litres.
EU bioethanol industry association ePURE, whose members
produce 80 percent of Europe's bioethanol, had complained to the
Commission that tax credits in the United States allowed its
exporters to cut their EU selling price by about 40 percent.
U.S. companies, including CHS Inc., Patriot
Renewable Fuels, and Valero Renewable Fuels
export bioethanol to Europe.
ePure estimates the value of these American bioethanol
imports to the EU at 720 million euros a year.
($1 = 0.7526 euros)
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby; Editing by Anthony Barker)