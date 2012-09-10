* Policy u-turn follows doubt over biofuels' climate impact
* Officials want to encourage use of non-food biofuels
* Rules could put EU 2020 green transport goal out of reach
* Draft law needs approval by EU governments and lawmakers
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 The European Union will impose
a limit on the use of crop-based biofuels over fears they are
less climate-friendly than initially thought and compete with
food production, draft EU legislation seen by Reuters showed.
The draft rules, which would need the approval of EU
governments and lawmakers, represent a major shift in Europe's
much-criticised biofuel policy and a tacit admission by
policymakers that the EU's 2020 biofuel target was flawed from
the outset.
The plans also include a promise to end all public subsidies
for crop-based biofuels after the current legislation expires in
2020. The Commission is expected to formally publish the draft
rules in the coming weeks.
"The (European) Commission is of the view that in the period
after 2020, biofuels should only be subsidised if they lead to
substantial greenhouse gas savings... and are not produced from
crops used for food and feed," the draft said.
The policy u-turn comes after EU scientific studies cast
doubt on the emissions savings from by crop-based fuels, and
following a poor harvest in key grain growing regions that
pushed up prices and revived fears of food shortages.
Under the proposals, the use of biofuels made from crops
such as rapeseed and wheat would be limited to 5 percent of the
total energy consumption in the transport sector in 2020.
Such a limit would throw into doubt the EU's binding target
to source 10 percent of road transport fuel from renewable
sources by the end of the decade, the vast majority of which was
expected to come from crop-based biofuels.
In an attempt to make up the shortfall, the European
Commission wants to increase the share of non-land using
biofuels made from household waste and algae in the EU's 10
percent target.
The proposals are contained in long-awaited EU plans to
address the indirect land use change (ILUC) impact of biofuels,
a subject that has split officials, biofuel producers and
scientists, delaying the plans for almost two years.
They include new ILUC emissions values for the three major
crop types currently used to produce biofuels: cereals, sugars
and oilseeds. These values will be included when calculating
emissions savings from biofuels under an EU law designed to
encourage fuel suppliers to increase biofuel use.
While low draft values for ethanol made from cereals and
sugars will have little overall market impact, a much higher
value for oilseeds is likely to exclude most biodiesel made from
rapeseed, soybeans and palm oil from counting towards the fuel
suppliers' targets, hurting demand.
"Three years after the EU made biofuels a central plank of
its policy to promote renewable energies in transport, the
Commission's current proposal threatens an industry that arose
as a response to its policies, supports 50,000 jobs and would
have provided the next generation of biofuel technologies," said
Jean-Philippe Puig, CEO of France's Sofiproteol, which owns top
EU biodiesel producer Diester Industrie.
