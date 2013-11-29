* Would raise planned cap from 5 to 7 pct of fuel use
* Prompted by fears of biofuels' impact on food prices
* Final agreement unlikely before 2015
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 European Union governments are
trying to raise a planned limit on the use of transport fuels
made from food crops, despite warnings that the fuels can harm
the environment and push up food prices.
Last year in response to such warnings, the European
Commission, the EU executive, proposed capping the bloc's use of
crop-based biofuels at 5 percent of total transport fuel demand.
That was a U-turn from three years before, when the European
Union had set a legally binding target to source 10 percent of
its transport fuel from renewable sources by 2020, mostly
crop-based biofuels.
On Friday, EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels drew up a
draft compromise that would raise the proposed cap to 7 percent.
With the bloc's use of crop-based biofuels already at around
5 percent and with enough production capacity in place to meet
the 10 percent target, the change would offer a lifeline to some
biofuel producers who had invested heavily to meet the earlier
goal.
The compromise will be discussed by the bloc's energy
ministers in Brussels on Dec. 12. EU diplomats said that while
the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg were likely to
oppose the change, that would not be enough to block agreement
if other countries give their support.
That would set up a clash with lawmakers in the European
Parliament, who have called for a lower cap of 6 percent and a
new mandatory target for the use of advanced, non-crop fuels
made from algae or agricultural wastes. Most governments want
the new target to be voluntary.
Environmental and anti-poverty campaigners reacted angrily
to the draft compromise and urged governments to reject it.'
"If EU energy ministers give their green light, they will be
caving into pressure from self-interested biofuel lobbyists and
encouraging further hunger, land-grabs and environmental
damage," said Marc Olivier Herman, biofuels expert for campaign
group Oxfam.
While some companies accept that some forms of biofuel need
to be phased out, it says policy changes have to be handled
carefully.
"The problem is people have invested on the back of 10
percent," Iain Conn, group managing director at BP, said
in Brussels this week.
"The risk is that people lose confidence. Why would someone
invest on the back of that if it might become five? Changing the
rules of the game is very difficult."
Last month, the parliament opted against opening
negotiations with EU governments to finalise the rules, forcing
a second reading of the legislation.
That means a final agreement will happen only after European
parliamentary elections in May, which means the law is unlikely
to be in place before 2015 at the earliest.