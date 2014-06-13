* Deal fixes 7 percent limit for biofuels from food crops
* Still needs European Parliamentary approval
* New generation biofuels say they need more incentives
By Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG, June 13 EU energy ministers agreed a
deal on Friday to limit production of biofuels made from food
crops, responding to criticism these stoke inflation and do more
environmental harm than good.
The ministers' endorsement of a new compromise overcomes a
stalemate hit late last year when European Union governments
failed to agree on a proposed 5 percent cap on the use of
biofuels based on crops such as maize or rapeseed.
Friday's deal would set a 7 percent limit on the use of
food-based biofuels in transport fuel.
The new deal must now be considered by the newly-elected
European Parliament.
"We think this proposal is much better than nothing,"
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told the
Luxembourg meeting of ministers.
"We need to support research and development in advanced
biofuels so we can move forward from generation one into
generation two and generation three," he added, referring to
more sophisticated biofuels which do not compete with growing
crops for food.
The proposed 7 percent limit is part of a goal to get 10
percent of transport fuel from renewable sources by 2020, as
part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and EU
dependence on imported oil and gas.
Initially, the European Union backed biofuels as a way to
tackle climate change, but research has since shown that making
fuel out of crops such as maize displaces other crops, forces
the clearing of valuable habitats, and can inflate food prices.
The next generation of advanced biofuels, made from waste or
algae for example, does not raise the same problems, but does
require more investment.
The compromise supported by ministers on Friday includes a
0.5 percent non-binding target for next-generation biofuels,
which environment campaigners say is nowhere near enough to make
a difference.
The agreement could mean that the overall goal to get 10
percent of transport fuel from renewable sources by 2020 is
missed, analysts say. Currently around 5 percent of EU transport
fuel comes from renewable sources.
Food-based bio-refiners, which have invested on the basis of
the original 10 percent, say a lower target threatens jobs.
And those trying to develop advanced biofuels say the
progress they are making is under threat.
Thomas Nagy, executive vice-president of Novozymes
, which makes enzymes used in the production of
advanced biofuels, said Friday's decision enabled "a reboot of
the decision-making process".
However, he said there was a "lack of ambition and absence
of incentives to allow the conventional biofuel industry to
develop sustainably" and urged the European Parliament, which
will resume debate of the draft law later this year, to propose
amendments.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris;
editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely)