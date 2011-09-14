* EU scientists say bioenergy laws based on false assumptions
* Possible impact of errors are "immense", draft report says
* Warning adds to calls to revise EU bioenergy targets
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Sept 14 Existing targets for biofuels
and other forms of bioenergy are based on flawed carbon
accounting and should be revised downwards, a draft report by a
panel of 19 top European scientists showed.
"It is widely assumed that bioenergy is inherently
carbon-neutral -- however this assumption is flawed," said the
Scientific Committee of the European Environment Agency, the
EU's environment watchdog.
"The potential consequences of this bioenergy accounting
error are immense," said the draft opinion seen by Reuters.
The report is intended to guide EU policymaking on
bioenergy, but its findings apply to policies implemented by
other governments around the world, the scientists said.
If the findings are confirmed and heeded by policymakers, it
would undermine the case in favour of using biofuels and could
lead to a wholesale u-turn in existing bioenergy policy.
The 19-member panel has no direct say on EU energy policy
but its opinion is well respected, and the draft report comes
during a tense EU debate over calculating the indirect climate
impact biofuels create by diverting food into fuel tanks.
The European Commission has agreed to delay by up to seven
years rules that would penalise individual biofuels for their
indirect emissions, saying the scientific uncertainties
surrounding the issue are too great.
Ten agencies, including the World Bank and World Food
Programme, recently called on governments to scrap policies to
support biofuels, because they force up food prices.
Biofuels accounted for about 20 percent of sugar cane in
2007-2009 and 9 percent of oilseeds and coarse grains, according
to that study.
But the report by the EEA's scientific committee goes one
step further, saying that policymakers made a basic mathematical
error at the start, crediting both liquid and solid fuels with
more carbon-savings than they merit.
The basic assumption with bioenergy -- whether bioethanol
used in cars or woodchips burned in power stations -- is that it
only emits as much carbon when burned as the plants used to make
it absorbed when growing.
If you use them as a fuel, their net impact on the
carbon-balance of the climate is zero, except for emissions from
farming and processing the energy crop.
BASELINE ERROR
But the scientific committee said that basic theory omitted
to make a comparison with the business-as-usual scenario of
plant growth.
"Plants do absorb carbon, but this thinking makes a
'baseline' error because it fails to recognise that if bioenergy
were not produced, land would typically grow plants anyway, and
those plants would absorb carbon," it said.
The only true carbon savings are those made above and beyond
the natural level of carbon sequestration in nature or crop
cultivation. What matters is additional plant growth.
The panel called on the EU to revise its bioenergy laws to
make intelligent use of the best-performing biofuels.
"Legislation that encourages substitution of fossil fuels by
bioenergy, irrespective of the biomass source, may even cause an
increase in carbon emissions, accelerating global warming," it
said.
Marlene Holzner, spokeswoman for EU Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger, said she couldn't comment on a draft report,
but said some of its findings seemed to be based on research
published in 2009 by Princeton's Tim Searchinger.
"I think we have to make a disctinction. On biofuels we do
believe that what Tim Searchinger has said has been rebutted
already and we do not agree with his methods of calculation,"
Holzner told a news briefing on Wednesday.
"On bioenergy, things are different. There we do think that
his thoughts are partly correct. In that case we're still in a
debate how to face this problem about (carbon dioxide emission)
calculations for bioenergy," she added.
The EU has a target to increase the share of renewables in
final energy use to 20 percent by 2020, and current forecasts
suggest that energy from trees and other vegetation will account
for 60 percent of all renewable energy by that date.
A separate EU target seeks to raise the use of biofuels in
road transport to about 10 percent by the end of this decade.
The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), a federation of
more than 140 environment groups, said the opinion confirmed the
findings of its 2010 report "Bioenergy: a Carbon Accounting Time
Bomb".
"The industry keeps telling us that the science on biofuels
is too uncertain to change the policy, but both these reports
show that the only thing that is uncertain is whether EU
biofuels policy delivers any carbon savings at all," said EEB
policy director Pieter Depous.
Members of the scientific committee contacted by Reuters
declined to comment on the contents of the report, which is due
to be formally adopted on Oct. 5, but stressed that it was a
draft and could still change.
One expert with knowledge of its contents, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said initial estimates of the climate
benefits of bioenergy were far too optimistic.
"The problem was that when these targets were created,
people did not go into these details. It's later on that all
these details came in," he said.
"I think there's still a role for bioenergy, but maybe a
little bit less positive than it is now."
