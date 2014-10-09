* Raids carried out in two countries on Tuesday
* Raids follow earlier inspections into oil products,
biofuels
(Adds Commission comments, reference to oil price
investigation)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 The European Commission has
raided ethanol companies in two EU countries as part of
investigations into alleged price-fixing.
The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in
the 28-member bloc, said on Thursday it had concerns that
companies may have colluded in submitting price information used
to set industry benchmarks for trading in Europe and globally.
"The importance of these benchmarks and the absence of
regulation may leave scope for anti-competitive behaviour
leading to price distortions," the Commission said in a
statement.
"Even small distortions may have a significant impact on
prices, potentially harming consumers," it said.
It did not specify the two countries in which the raids had
been carried out on Tuesday and did not say what companies were
involved.
The Commission said its raids followed inspections in May
2013 of the offices of oil majors Shell, BP and
Statoil as part of a probe into suspected manipulation
of oil and biofuel prices.
No one from Statoil was immediately available for comment,
while BP and Shell said their offices had not been raided in the
Commission's latest inspections.
The Commission said in May it was investigating the
companies in relation to their submission of prices to Platts,
the world's leading oil pricing agency and part of McGraw Hill
Financial Inc.
The Commission said it would not make public at this stage
the names of the companies visited in the latest raids and said
the fact that a company had been raided did not mean it was
guilty of anti-competitive behaviour.
Authorities have sharply raised scrutiny of financial
benchmarks around the world since slapping large fines on some
of the world's biggest banks for rigging two interest rate
benchmarks, Libor and Euribor.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and
Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by David Holmes)