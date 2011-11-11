* EU addresses privacy concerns around airport scanners
* New rules aim to protect identity of travellers in EU
BRUSSELS Nov 11 European airport and
airline authorities that use body scanners for security checks
will have to meet privacy and health standards under rules
adopted by the European Commission on Friday.
The use of body scanners came under EU scrutiny in the last
two years after several EU states announced plans to introduce
them in response to a thwarted bomb plot on a flight from
Amsterdam to Detroit on Christmas Day in 2009.
The United States has pushed for greater use of the devices,
which use radio waves to project a three-dimensional image, in
addition to standard archway metal detectors as part of efforts
to beef up international air travel security.
But EU authorities have been more cautious.
The European Parliament has strongly opposed previous plans
to promote the equipment, which produces an image of the body
underneath clothes and spot hidden weapons or explosives.
Under the new rules, which all EU governments have to apply
by mid-December, passengers should be able to refuse a scan and
be offered an alternative search method -- such as a hand
search, EU officials said.
Passengers will also be able to choose whether they want the
scanned image to be reviewed by a man or a woman.
Any images produced by the scanners will not be stored or
copied, and cannot be linked to data identifying the traveller.
The image of the face should be blurred. Persons reviewing
images should be in a separate location from the passengers so
they cannot see their faces.
Britain and Holland currently use full-body scanners and
several EU governments have tested them.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Matthew jones)