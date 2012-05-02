GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
BRUSSELS May 2 The European Union expressed concern on Wednesday at the Bolivian government's decision to nationalise Empresa Transportadora de Electricidad (TdE), which is owned by a subsidiary of Spain's Red Electrica Española .
Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales on Tuesday ordered the army to take over the Cochabamba headquarters of the power transmission company, known as TdE.
The move follows Argentina's decision to expropriate Spanish energy group Repsol's major stake in YPF.
"The European Commission is concerned by the Bolivian government's decision," said John Clancy, trade spokesman for the Commission, the EU's executive.
"Actions like this one necessarily send a negative signal to international investors over the business and investment climate in Bolivia," Clancy said in a statement.
"We trust the Bolivian authorities will fully uphold their investment agreements with Spain and ensure prompt and adequate compensation for this expropriation."
Spain has so far struggled to come up with a strong response to Argentina's move against Repsol, although the European Commission has said it is studying "all options". (Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Luke Baker)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.