BRUSSELS May 2 The European Union expressed concern on Wednesday at the Bolivian government's decision to nationalise Empresa Transportadora de Electricidad (TdE), which is owned by a subsidiary of Spain's Red Electrica Española .

Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales on Tuesday ordered the army to take over the Cochabamba headquarters of the power transmission company, known as TdE.

The move follows Argentina's decision to expropriate Spanish energy group Repsol's major stake in YPF.

"The European Commission is concerned by the Bolivian government's decision," said John Clancy, trade spokesman for the Commission, the EU's executive.

"Actions like this one necessarily send a negative signal to international investors over the business and investment climate in Bolivia," Clancy said in a statement.

"We trust the Bolivian authorities will fully uphold their investment agreements with Spain and ensure prompt and adequate compensation for this expropriation."

Spain has so far struggled to come up with a strong response to Argentina's move against Repsol, although the European Commission has said it is studying "all options". (Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Luke Baker)