UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The European Union (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has sent a request for proposals (RFP) to banks for its upcoming bond issue, confirmed bank sources.
The deadline for proposals is Wednesday, said one SSA syndicate official who received the request.
He added that the EU stipulated it is aiming to raise EUR3bn and that all proposals had to maintain the EU's 12.5-year average maturity target across its debt portfolio.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Philip Wright)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts