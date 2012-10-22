LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Triple A rated European Union has selected banks to lead manage a 15-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, a bank source managing the deal said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS are currently marketing the new bond at mid-swaps plus high 30s.

Banks sources said the deal was expected to be EUR3bn in size. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)