* EU draws EUR7bn order book despite slim premium
* EU deal benefits from rarity appeal
* EFSF rides on coattails of funding relief
(Adds more detail, quotes, new EFSF tap)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Union's second deal in
as many weeks drew more than EUR7bn of orders from investors
within 35 minutes of books opening on Thursday, proving that
demand for the issuer is still strong despite ongoing political
problems in the eurozone.
Lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are expected to price the
no-grow EUR2.7bn bond at mid-swaps plus 56bp later today after
books closed at 0805GMT.
At that level, the bond will price roughly 5bp through
European Investment Bank 10-year paper, and offers a new issue
premium of around 1.5bp based on fair value estimates of 54.5bp
using this morning's opening levels on outstanding European
Union bonds.
The EUR7bn order book is the second largest that the issuer
has ever notched up, but falls w ell s hort of the EUR20bn book
for its EUR5bn five-year bond issued in January 2011.
The deal drew parallels with the European Financial
Stability Facility's EUR3bn seven-year deal, which printed on
Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 77bp, but only attracted EUR4.4bn of
demand despite a double-digit new issue premium.
Market participants had said earlier in the week that the
execution of the deals would be pivotal to market confidence.
"Clearly, the EU name is very well supported compared to
other European issuers like the EFSF. That's mainly because
issuers are more comfortable about the EU story. It only has
EUR2bn left to fund this year, and only EUR8bn overall for 2013
and 2014," said the official.
"So for the top tier names, investors are clearly
differentiating and in some cases, have even become yield
insensitive. Investors consider the EU to be one that they can
buy, hold and love."
The proceeds from this bond will be used towards the aid
package for Portugal.
The EU is not expected to come to the market now until at
least September. The EUR2bn it has left to fund this year is
split roughly equally between Ireland and Portugal.
In 2013, the EU needs to raise around EUR2bn each for
Ireland and Portugal, but i n 2014 o nly needs to fund for
Portugal. Fi gures are subject to change depending on
co-ordination plans with the EFSF, a spokesman for the EU said.
EFSF's CFO and deputy CEO Christophe Frankel said this week
that it had a further EUR35bn to raise in 2012.
The EFSF, rated Aaa/AAA/ AA+, mandated Barclays, Goldman
Sachs and Unicredit late on Thursday morning for a EUR1bn
increase of its EUR1.5bn 3.875% issue due 30 March 2032. The
original bond priced in mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and
is now bid at 105.6bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.
The deal was the smallest of a hat-trick fund raising, which
also included a EUR3bn seven-year bond and a EUR4bn five-year
bond.
BLOW-OUT
While supply is expected to remain relatively tame in the
next few weeks due to the massive front-loading in the SSA
sector in the first quarter and a number of market holidays,
some bankers believe that the response to the EU deal will pave
the way for further supply of higher beta names in euros.
"With the upbeat tone in European equity markets,
opportunistic issuers will come off the sidelines now on
quick-to-market issues," Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond
syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB said, describing the deal as "a
blow-out".
The EU tightened guidance to mid-swaps +56/+57bp from
initial talk of plus 58bp area as books opened on Thursday. The
issuer, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, had already attracted interest of
several billion euros on Wednesday after leads gauged demand at
mid-swaps plus 60bp area, one of the bookrunners said.
The bond was bid at reoffer plus 2 cents in the grey market
after the final book size was announced, according to one of the
bankers, indicating that the bond should perform well in
secondary markets, even at the tight-end reoffer spread of
mid-swaps plus 56bp, he said.
Prior to the book size being disclosed, bonds had been bid
at minus 5 cents.
With this latest bond, the EU will complete its funding
target of EUR4.5bn by the end of May, which it announced late
last month.
"The EU had already announced what it wanted to raise. The
EFSF transaction appeared to go well, and market conditions have
improved as the week has gone on, so the EU decided to press
ahead," said the banker on the trade.
"The collection of interest was very strong at mid-swaps
plus 60bp area," he added.
A 10-year maturity was the maximum tenor the issuer could
have gone for in this size, in order not to breach rules on the
maturity of loans to Portugal.
In September last year the EU announced it was aiming to
increase the average weighted maturity of all loans to Portugal,
but not to exceed 12.5 years. That meant that its 26-year bond,
which priced last week at mid-swaps plus 87bp, was capped at
EUR1.8bn even though it attracted orders in excess of EUR2.6bn.
"They could have done a smaller sized deal, and then tapped
one of their longer-term transactions, but the issuer wanted to
do a benchmark," said the official.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Aimee Donnellan and Josie Cox,
IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)