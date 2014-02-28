LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - The European Union has requested
proposals from a group of banks for a EUR2.6bn debt issue
expected to be launched in the coming weeks, said a banker close
to the discussions on Friday.
The 28 member state EU, which is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, said it
wants to issue a bond in either a 10- or 15-year maturity, said
the banker.
The EU - which contributed to the bailout programmes of
Ireland and Portugal via the European Financial Stability
Mechanism - plans to issue EUR4.7bn in medium- to long-term debt
this year as well as EUR250m-EUR500m in private placements,
according to its investor presentation.
The supranational body has EUR55.2bn of medium- to- long-term
debt, all of which is denominated in euros.
While it has not specified an exact time for its forthcoming
bond issue, market sources are expecting the deal to be launched
in the week beginning March 10.
