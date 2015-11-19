LONDON Nov 19 European Union rules for
companies raising funds on markets will be changed in a bid to
increase liquidity in corporate bond markets, a draft EU law
seen by Reuters said.
The 28-country bloc wants to encourage companies to turn to
stock and bond markets for cash to grow their business and ease
the continent's heavy reliance on banks.
As part of its "capital markets union" project, the bloc is
revamping its rules on what companies should include in
mandatory prospectuses for investors.
The draft law said the favourable treatment granted by
current rules to non-equity securities such as corporate bonds
with a denomination per unit of 100,000 euros or above, have
created distortions in European bond markets.
A significant share of bonds issued by investment-grade
companies were inaccessible to a wide range of investors, the
draft law said.
"The regulation therefore removes the incentives to issue
debt securities in large denominations with a view to removing
one of the identified barriers to secondary liquidity on
European bond markets," the draft law says.
Policymakers are worried about declining liquidity in bond
markets, seen as contributing to volatility.
Banks have blamed tougher capital rules on their trading
books for putting many of them off holding bonds to offer
investors.
The draft law envisages an annual 'universal registration
document' for frequent issuers, which should result in cost
reductions for companies that raise funds on markets frequently.
"Recourse to the proposed universal registration document
intends to shorten prospectus approvals, once the opportunity to
raise capital presents itself from currently 10 to 5 working
days," the document added.
The draft law is due to be formally proposed by the European
Commission in coming months and could be subject to change
before then. It would need approval from the European Parliament
and EU states to become law.
It said issuers whose securities are already listed on
markets should be able to benefit from lighter rules for
secondary issuances.
"In addition, a new optional 'question and answer' format is
expected to help small and medium sized enterprises in drawing
up their own prospectus, thus saving considerable legal fees,"
the draft law said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)