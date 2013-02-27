BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BRUSSELS Feb 28 EU country representatives and the European Parliament have reached provisional agreement on all elements for legislation to cap the amount of bonus bankers may be paid, the European Commissioner in charge of regulation said on Thursday.
"We have all the elements of the deal," Michel Barnier told journalists after the talks.
Ireland, which holds the rotating European Union presidency and negotiated the deal, confirmed agreement on capping banker pay. It will now present this agreement to EU country ambassadors, with backing of a majority of EU countries needed for the deal to be finalised.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.